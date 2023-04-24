Why Ajinkya Rahane is the flavour of this IPL season

Optics have never been Ajinkya Rahane’s greatest ally. And he’s partly at fault for that. Quiet to the point of being a recluse, Rahane would rather let the bat talk. But the bat doesn’t talk some days, like with all his more illustrious mates. Days turn into months, years at times but the leash to Rahane has almost always been short with a noose tied to its end. PREMIUM Between pragmatists highlighting low returns on home pitches and purists pointing out the steel he injected in India’s batting overseas, Rahane the white-ball riddle somehow remained unsolved.(Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

Reasons to cut him loose too have swayed from logical to being downright dubious. “He can’t play spin”. Or “He is better on faster pitches”. “Current form” was the buzzword when India readily benched their vice-captain for two Tests in favour of Rohit Sharma during the 2018 tour of South Africa. Three years prior to that, MS Dhoni felt Rahane had a problem rotating the strike.

There are arguments and counter-arguments. That 35-ball 40 in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final defeat probably wasn’t the best advert of T20 batting against a world-beating West Indies line-up. But the same Rahane had also dug India out of a hole at Lord’s (2014), Wellington (2014), Johannesburg (2018) and MCG (2020). Between pragmatists highlighting low returns on home pitches and purists pointing out the steel he injected in India’s batting overseas, Rahane the white-ball riddle somehow remained unsolved.

Perhaps we have more clarity now. With some numbers to back up too. How about a strike rate of 199.04, the highest among all IPL batters to have aggregated at least 200 this season? Pit that against a career IPL strike rate of 123 and you will understand why Rahane is the flavour of this season. Averages don’t mean much in T20s but if it’s 52.25 coming in at No 3 without impeding the overall strike rate, then sure, why not? Still not halfway through and Rahane has already hit 11 sixes, his best since 16 in 2015, which itself narrates a turnaround few expected.

More compelling though is the belligerent ease with which Rahane has been targeting bowlers. Mystery spinner landing the ball a fraction short of length? He would rock back and muscle it through long-on. Perfect timing welded to sure-footed transfer of weight—those immaculate cover drives reminded of Rahane in prime vintage Test form. The cut through point has been a spectacle–against pacers and spinners alike–as has been the slingshot sixes across midwicket. But if you are not in a tizzy yet, trust that scoop off Umesh Yadav to get you there. This is a Rahane we haven’t known, ever. And that’s where India may have failed him.

Only Dhoni—who in 2015 had said he would rather have Rahane bat in the top three in ODIs or not at all–probably knew how to light a fire inside Rahane, like he did with Robin Uthappa and many others before him. “We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation. “We give him the freedom, give him the best position. In a team environment, someone has to sacrifice his slot to allow the others to get more comfortable, and allow the team to succeed.”

No wonder then that Dhoni and CSK are already reaping rewards of sending an unshackled Rahane at No 3—notching a fifty (61) at Wankhede, a 19-ball 31 against Royals, 37 off 20 at Bangalore and now, 71 off 29 balls at Eden Gardens. So assuring has this version of Rahane been that every innings from hereon may well acquire a sense of inevitability, that Rahane will blaze away or go down but not hinder his side's cause.

Also slipped inside these knocks is a subtle message to those who didn’t wait for Rahane to turn around. Seven matches in 2022, two in 2021, nine in 2020, it hasn’t exactly been happy tidings for Rahane the last three years. "The turning point is here I'm getting chances to play,” said Rahane at the press conference. “If you see, I was not getting opportunities to play one-two years ago. And, if you don't play matches, how would you show what shots you have in your armoury? You can't show them your stroke making if you are not playing consistently."

At the core of this confidence is clarity of mind that navigates fields to find gaps and backs it up with the right shot and a backup, if needed. “If that's right, you can do anything,” said Rahane. The will to learn matters as well, especially when Dhoni is around. “Whatever he says, you listen.”

And then there is ‘intent’–Indian cricket ecosystem’s favourite rallying call. Rahane’s definition isn’t too different, only probably it isn’t limited to his primary skill. If he fields, he will risk his shoulder to save a six in an eight-run win. If he leads, he will play a captain’s hand, rally the team to one of the greatest Test series wins ever and quickly recede behind the arclight. "Intent for me is all about doing well for the team, whether I'm playing for CSK or Indian team. Keep thinking about the team rather than thinking about yourself,” Rahane said.

It’s difficult not to get sucked into a debate over whether Rahane should get a central contract and perhaps one last shot at redemption in limited-overs cricket. Choose to gloss over that and you are still left with a pretty good story of grits and glory, of a white-ball write-off turning into a T20 dasher. No one came upon this truth before. Maybe because Rahane never played like this. Or maybe he was capable and we didn’t know. Optics was never really his greatest ally. But a never-say-die attitude is. Which is why Rahane still believes his best is yet to come.