Home / Cricket / ‘Why should you get a run?’ - Mark Waugh suggests radical rule change in cricket

‘Why should you get a run?’ - Mark Waugh suggests radical rule change in cricket

The former Australia batsman made the suggestion while he was on commentary duties during Big Bash League clash between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Mark Waugh.
File photo of Mark Waugh.(Cricket Australia)
         

Australia legend Mark Waugh on Friday suggested a radical change across all formats of cricket. Waugh wants leg byes to be scrapped. The former batsman made the suggestion while he was on commentary duty during Big Bash League clash between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders on Thursday. His remark came when Thunder batsman Alex Ross ran for a couple after the ball, shaping down the leg side, struck his pads and went away from any the reach of any fielders nearby.

While doing commentary for Fox Cricket broadcast, Waugh said: “You know what, I’ve got a rule change in all cricket: No leg-byes, especially in T20s. That should not be two runs. Why do you get runs? You missed the ball.”

In response, former England Michael Vaughan, who was on commentary with Waugh, said: “It’s just a part of the game.” But Waugh remained adamant on his call: “And I’m changing it. I know it is. It doesn’t mean it’s right though.”

Vaughan argued further: “I’m not too sure. So you reckon every time it hits the pad?” “Why should you get a run? I know it’s a part of the game. But can we change it for the better? All cricket,” Waugh replied.

Just a couple of overs later, Thunders were benefited with four more leg byes as Ross was again struck on the pads. The moment did not go down well with Waugh who again said: “There you, there’s more runs off the pad. The idea of batting is to hit the ball. Whoever made this rule up was a pretty ordinary batsman I’d say back in the heyday, back in the early 1900s,” he said.

Vaughan went on to ask Waugh to be a part of MCC cricket committee to bring about change in rules. “If you go across the last few years there’s been so many changes in the game: T20 arrived, 100 balls is going to start in the UK, talk of five day Tests going to four, but I think the most revealing is Mark Waugh’s,” he said.

“You should be on the MCC cricket committee. You have to be on there. With that kind of thought process. He’s got to be on. You’ll get a couple of trips to London every year. You’ll sit in that nice room at the MCC at Lords,” he added. Waugh replied: “Actually I think my twin brother’s on that, Steve. Seriously, it’s something to think about, at least in one day cricket.”

Sixers went on to win the match as they easily chased down the target of 154 set up by the opposition. The side took just 19.5 overs, and went on to win the match by six wickets.

