Why Virat Kohli wants to gift Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal a watch

Under Virat Kohli, wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have flourished in the limited overs format for the Indian cricket team. It’s a young bunch and the teammates can often be seen chilling out together.

On the sidelines of a promotional event here, the Indian cricket team skipper opened up on the funny side of being a cricketer and also his off-field interests.

Excerpts:

On gifting a watch to anyone:

I would give (Yuzvendra) Chahal a watch because he is always late. I will give him any watch, (for him) just to keep a check on time. It will have to be a rubber band strap or something, because all the other straps will be a little loose for him.

On not touching carbs for food:

Cheat day for me would be some gluten-free, it is not only black or white it is a mixture of everything. You cannot live without carbs; as a human being you have to eat carbs. But what kind of carbs you eat is important, that is what I keep a check on. People tell me ‘you have not eaten carbs in six years’. I tell them ‘you got to be joking; I will be on the hospital bed’. I am very smart about what I eat, that has been the main factor for me. I would probably have a gluten-free dessert, (which) is made of natural sugar. But I do not get those cravings anymore.

On what he does in free time:

I can sit and not move for hours. As much as energy I show on the field but when I get time at home, I can be a total vegetable. I can be very annoying because I do not move at all.

Kohli’s favourite books:

I read Nadal’s autobiography which is I think was really cool. The ‘Autobiography of a Yogi’ was an eye opener.

If there was a biopic to be made on him:

I do not think there will be a biopic on me, there will be just a real account of what my life has been like. There are many talented people out there, I am still quite a few years from that. Some new talented actor might come along and fit the role perfectly… if something like that happens. But it is far, far down the line. I cannot think about that right now.

Favourite holiday location:

Somewhere in Europe. But if I am playing cricket and I have some downtime then Australia is a great place. But if I want to be on a holiday, (where) no one recognises us then definitely somewhere in Europe or one of the Arctic countries, where there is so much snow. I have been there, it is a wonderful experience, no one knows you, you will be able to walk on the streets. Going unnoticed is a great feeling.

Favourite cuisine:

Japanese. I can eat Japanese food any time of the day. I totally love the cuisine, I have developed the taste for it. Earlier it was Mughalai, Butter Chicken and all that, but I am far from it now.