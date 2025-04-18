Why was Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton called back despite being caught? Klaasen's wicketkeeping blunder explained

Mumbai Indians registered their second win on the bounce after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contest on Thursday. However, the course of the fixture might have been different had Mumbai Indians' opening batter Ryan Rickelton made his way back to the pavilion in the seventh over of the innings. Heinrich Klaasen's big wicketkeeping blunder costed SunRisers Hyderabad big time. IPL 2025, MI vs SRH: Here's why Ryan Rickelton was called back despite being caught by Pat Cummins.

On the fifth ball of the seventh over, bowled by Zeeshan Ansari, a bizarre act occurred, and as a result, Rickelton made his way back to the middle despite being caught by Pat Cummins at cover.

The left-handed Rickelton had made his way to the boundary, and the next batter, Suryakumar Yadav, had made his way to the middle. It was then that the fourth umpire came rushing out to stop the Mumbai Indians batter just before the stairs that lead to the Wankhede's dressing room.

Minutes later, it was confirmed that the third umpire was checking the position of wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves. It was then confirmed that the Proteas wicketkeeper's gloves were ahead of the stumps when Zeeshan bowled the ball, and hence, Rickelton got a second life.

Once the television cameras confirmed, out decision was reversed. As per MCC's law 27.3.1, "The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler- touches the bat or person of the striker, or passes the wicket at the striker’s end, or the striker attempts a run.”

The next Law, 27.3.2, adds: “In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball."

Mumbai Indians chase 163 comfortably

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. SunRisers Hyderabad posted 162/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Abhishek Sharma was the top-scorer with a knock of 40 runs. However, the blitz by Aniket Verma (18 off 8 balls) helped SunRisers go past the 160-run mark.

The hosts then chased the total down with four wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. Will Jacks was the top-scorer with 36 runs off 26 balls. Rickelton scored 31 runs off 23 balls.

Rohit Sharma (26), Suryakumar Yadav (26), Tilak Varma (21) and Hardik Pandya (21) also played useful knocks to help Mumbai Indians go over the line.

Mumbai Indians remain in seventh place in the points table, while SunRisers Hyderabad are in ninth place.