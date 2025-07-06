‘Will try to score 200 in next match:’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi won’t stop after record-breaking century for India U19

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had taken IPL 2025 by storm with his flamboyant batting, which included a record century, scripted another piece of history on Saturday as India U19 beat England U19 by 55 runs in the fourth ODI match in Worcester to secure a series victory. Vaibhav smashed a 143 off just 78 balls, en route to which he became the fastest-ever Youth ODI centurion in history, having reached the mark in 52 balls, a knock which he claimed was inspired after he watched Shubman Gill live in action in the Birmingham Test. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 78-ball 143 against England U19(Action Images via Reuters)

Speaking to the BCCI, Vaibhav admitted he was not aware of the record until the team manager told him.

“I didn't know that I had created a record. After making 100, our team manager, Ankit sir, told me that I created a record today,” he said.

The record show in Worcester left Vaibhav hungry for more, saying that he would aim for an unprecedented double century in the final ODI game at the same venue on Monday.

“I will try to score 200 in the next match. I will try to play the full 50 overs. The more I score, more the team will benefit,” he said.

The highest individual score in U19 cricket belongs to Sri Lanka's Hasitha Boyagoda, who had notched up 191 against Kenya in 2018. For India, Ambati Rayudu holds the record, with his unbeaten 177 against England in 2002.

Vaibhav inspired by Gill

The 14-year-old also opened up on his recent visit to the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, where he and the rest of the India U19 squad witnessed Gill score a record 200 in the first innings. Vaibhav said that his knock inspired him to prolong his knock even after reaching the century mark during Saturday's game.

“I got a lot of inspiration from Shubman Gill because I saw the game. Even after scoring 100 and 200, he kept at it and took the team forward. I could have made it longer because I had a lot of time. I had 20 overs left after that, so I could have made the innings longer. There was a shit which I couldn't give my 100 per cent, which is why I got out. Or else I could have tried to make the innings longer like Gill,” he said.