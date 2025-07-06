Search Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

‘Will try to score 200 in next match:’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi won’t stop after record-breaking century for India U19

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 10:56 AM IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi said watching Shubman Gill live in Birmingham inspired his explosive 143-run knock in the fourth ODI against England U19

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had taken IPL 2025 by storm with his flamboyant batting, which included a record century, scripted another piece of history on Saturday as India U19 beat England U19 by 55 runs in the fourth ODI match in Worcester to secure a series victory. Vaibhav smashed a 143 off just 78 balls, en route to which he became the fastest-ever Youth ODI centurion in history, having reached the mark in 52 balls, a knock which he claimed was inspired after he watched Shubman Gill live in action in the Birmingham Test.

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 78-ball 143 against England U19(Action Images via Reuters)
India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 78-ball 143 against England U19(Action Images via Reuters)

Speaking to the BCCI, Vaibhav admitted he was not aware of the record until the team manager told him.

“I didn't know that I had created a record. After making 100, our team manager, Ankit sir, told me that I created a record today,” he said. 

The record show in Worcester left Vaibhav hungry for more, saying that he would aim for an unprecedented double century in the final ODI game at the same venue on Monday. 

ALSO READ: Hussain, Atherton tear into Ravindra Jadeja for costing India precious time: 'Why do you require the coach to tell you?'

“I will try to score 200 in the next match. I will try to play the full 50 overs. The more I score, more the team will benefit,” he said.

The highest individual score in U19 cricket belongs to Sri Lanka's Hasitha Boyagoda, who had notched up 191 against Kenya in 2018. For India, Ambati Rayudu holds the record, with his unbeaten 177 against England in 2002.

Vaibhav inspired by Gill

The 14-year-old also opened up on his recent visit to the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, where he and the rest of the India U19 squad witnessed Gill score a record 200 in the first innings. Vaibhav said that his knock inspired him to prolong his knock even after reaching the century mark during Saturday's game.

“I got a lot of inspiration from Shubman Gill because I saw the game. Even after scoring 100 and 200, he kept at it and took the team forward. I could have made it longer because I had a lot of time. I had 20 overs left after that, so I could have made the innings longer. There was a shit which I couldn't give my 100 per cent, which is why I got out. Or else I could have tried to make the innings longer like Gill,” he said.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / ‘Will try to score 200 in next match:’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi won’t stop after record-breaking century for India U19
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On