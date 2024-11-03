Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Winning IPL trophy is dream hopefully, it comes true this year": Prabhsimran Singh after retention

ANI |
Nov 03, 2024 09:56 PM IST

Punjab Kings have retained wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, alongside Shashank Singh. Having been with the franchise since 2019, Prabhsimran has scored 756 runs in 34 matches at a strike rate of 146.22, establishing himself as a regular in IPL 2023.

New Delhi [India], : Punjab Kings have retained wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League mega auction, alongside Shashank Singh. Having been with the franchise since 2019, Prabhsimran has scored 756 runs in 34 matches at a strike rate of 146.22, establishing himself as a regular in IPL 2023.

"Winning IPL trophy is dream hopefully, it comes true this year": Prabhsimran Singh after retention
"Winning IPL trophy is dream hopefully, it comes true this year": Prabhsimran Singh after retention

After the retention announcement, Prabhsimran thanked everyone for placing their trust in him. The wicketkeeper-batter added that he will try his best to add value to his side.

"First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has placed their trust in me. After being retained, my first thought was to add value to my side, and I will try my best to win as many games as possible for the team," Prabhsimran was quoted in a release from Punjab Kings as saying.

The Punjab-born player's association with the franchise holds special significance, as he represents Punjab in domestic cricket as well.

"My journey with Punjab Kings has been long and rewarding as I also play for Punjab at the domestic level, and it has been six years in the IPL with Punjab Kings. I have learned a lot, and the team has made me a better player," he added.

"Our fans are also very loyal; they support us through thick and thin, so it will be good to win the trophy for them," Prabhsimran added.

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Prabhsimran's focus remains on team success. "As a player, my only goal is to win games for the side. Winning the IPL trophy is a dream, and hopefully, this dream will turn into a reality this year."

Punjab Kings finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season. The team has not reached the playoffs since 2014 when they finished as runners-up.

Earlier, Punjab Kings appointed Ricky Ponting as their head coach. The former Australian skipper will take charge from the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League onwards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //