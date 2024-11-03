New Delhi [India], : Punjab Kings have retained wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League mega auction, alongside Shashank Singh. Having been with the franchise since 2019, Prabhsimran has scored 756 runs in 34 matches at a strike rate of 146.22, establishing himself as a regular in IPL 2023. "Winning IPL trophy is dream hopefully, it comes true this year": Prabhsimran Singh after retention

After the retention announcement, Prabhsimran thanked everyone for placing their trust in him. The wicketkeeper-batter added that he will try his best to add value to his side.

"First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has placed their trust in me. After being retained, my first thought was to add value to my side, and I will try my best to win as many games as possible for the team," Prabhsimran was quoted in a release from Punjab Kings as saying.

The Punjab-born player's association with the franchise holds special significance, as he represents Punjab in domestic cricket as well.

"My journey with Punjab Kings has been long and rewarding as I also play for Punjab at the domestic level, and it has been six years in the IPL with Punjab Kings. I have learned a lot, and the team has made me a better player," he added.

"Our fans are also very loyal; they support us through thick and thin, so it will be good to win the trophy for them," Prabhsimran added.

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Prabhsimran's focus remains on team success. "As a player, my only goal is to win games for the side. Winning the IPL trophy is a dream, and hopefully, this dream will turn into a reality this year."

Punjab Kings finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season. The team has not reached the playoffs since 2014 when they finished as runners-up.

Earlier, Punjab Kings appointed Ricky Ponting as their head coach. The former Australian skipper will take charge from the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League onwards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.