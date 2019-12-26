e-paper
Home / Cricket / Wisden announces top 5 cricketers of the decade, only 1 Indian player makes it

Wisden announces top 5 cricketers of the decade, only 1 Indian player makes it

As the decade draws to a close, Wisden has announced the top 5 cricketers who have left an indelible imprint with their performances.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2019 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cricket has significantly changed over this decade
Cricket has significantly changed over this decade(Getty Images)
         

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is the only Indian to have been included in the list of five cricketers of the decade which has been announced by Wisden. Along with Kohli, the other four cricketers are - Steve Smith, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers and Ellyse Perry.

“His genius has been to rise, time and again, to the challenge. Between the end of the England tour in 2014 and the second Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata in November, Kohli averaged 63, with 21 hundreds and 13 fifties,” said Wisden about Kohli.

“It left him with a unique set of statistics - the only batsman to average at least 50 in all three international formats. Even Steve Smith was moved to remark recently that there is no one quite like him.”

“In many ways, there isn’t. Since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar and the gradual waning of MS Dhoni, no cricketer in the world has operated under such daily pressure as Kohli,” it added.

ALSO READ: ‘Bloody obsession’, bloody good fast bowlers, and those 30 minutes

In every way, this decade has been bossed by Kohli who has scored more runs than any other batsman. ICC posted some astonishing stats about Kohli which showed his dominance in world cricket over this decade. “Virat Kohli this decade: 5,775 more international runs than anyone else, 22 more international hundreds than anyone else,” posted the ICC on its official Twitter handle.

 

This year, the right-hander scored 2,370 across formats at an average of 64.05. It was the fourth consecutive time that the 31-year-old aggregated 2000-plus runs in a calendar year.

He is already in Wisden’s Test team of the decade as well as the ODI team of the decade. He finds the company of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma as the other Indians in the ODI team of the decade.

