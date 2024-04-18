With Shikhar Dhawan gone, Punjab Kings bank on Sam Curran to dig them out of a hole
Sunil Joshi and Punjab Kings are banking on Sam Curran to turn their fortunes in IPL 2024.
Punjab Kings have been dealt a blow with their star opening batter Shikhar Dhawan sidelined for at least 7-10 days due to injury, as confirmed by coach Sanjay Bangar following their loss to Rajasthan Royals. Currently languishing in 8th place with only 2 wins from 6 matches, their push for a playoff spot faces an additional hurdle. Dhawan's absence is a significant setback, as his experience and explosive batting at the top of the order are crucial for PBKS's batting performance.
To address this leadership gap, coach Bangar has announced that Sam Curran will take over captaincy duties for the time being.
“As far as an update on Shikhar Dhawan is concerned, the medical team will assess the situation and inform us. Now, he is in rehab. Sam Curran has been donning the captain's hat for us in his absence. He was also the stand-in captain last year when Dhawan was injured, and he led the side well. So, we trust him completely," said Sunil Joshi (Spin Bowling Coach PBKS).
While Curran is a talented all-rounder, his overall experience as captain is limited. Replacing Dhawan's experience and opening partnership with another batsman might disrupt PBKS batting strategy, especially when consistency has been an issue. While Dhawan's absence is a setback, it can also be a chance for growth within the PBKS squad.
PBKS set to collide with MI tonight
The head-to-head record for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians indicates a closely contested history, with both teams aiming for a favourable outcome in their upcoming match at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali. With a mix of experienced and talented players, Punjab Kings will be looking to bounce back and secure their first win at home, aiming to improve their standing in the IPL 2024.
Joshi believes Mullanpur's unique pitch bounce gives PBKS a home-ground advantage.
"Bowlers win tournaments, batters win matches. Our bowling unit is doing consistently well in all areas. We have addressed that our top-order needs to bat well in the powerplay overs. But this is a challenging wicket for all batters, especially for the visitors, because the nature of bounce is completely different from all other surfaces. It gives us an advantage on this surface," Joshi said.
