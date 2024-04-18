 With Shikhar Dhawan gone, Punjab Kings bank on Sam Curran to dig them out of a hole | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

With Shikhar Dhawan gone, Punjab Kings bank on Sam Curran to dig them out of a hole

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 18, 2024 06:47 PM IST

Sunil Joshi and Punjab Kings are banking on Sam Curran to turn their fortunes in IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings have been dealt a blow with their star opening batter Shikhar Dhawan sidelined for at least 7-10 days due to injury, as confirmed by coach Sanjay Bangar following their loss to Rajasthan Royals. Currently languishing in 8th place with only 2 wins from 6 matches, their push for a playoff spot faces an additional hurdle. Dhawan's absence is a significant setback, as his experience and explosive batting at the top of the order are crucial for PBKS's batting performance.

Sam Curran will have to shoulder a lot of responsibilities.(PTI)
Sam Curran will have to shoulder a lot of responsibilities.(PTI)

To address this leadership gap, coach Bangar has announced that Sam Curran will take over captaincy duties for the time being.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“As far as an update on Shikhar Dhawan is concerned, the medical team will assess the situation and inform us. Now, he is in rehab. Sam Curran has been donning the captain's hat for us in his absence. He was also the stand-in captain last year when Dhawan was injured, and he led the side well. So, we trust him completely," said Sunil Joshi (Spin Bowling Coach PBKS).

While Curran is a talented all-rounder, his overall experience as captain is limited. Replacing Dhawan's experience and opening partnership with another batsman might disrupt PBKS batting strategy, especially when consistency has been an issue. While Dhawan's absence is a setback, it can also be a chance for growth within the PBKS squad.

PBKS set to collide with MI tonight

The head-to-head record for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians indicates a closely contested history, with both teams aiming for a favourable outcome in their upcoming match at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali. With a mix of experienced and talented players, Punjab Kings will be looking to bounce back and secure their first win at home, aiming to improve their standing in the IPL 2024.

Joshi believes Mullanpur's unique pitch bounce gives PBKS a home-ground advantage.

"Bowlers win tournaments, batters win matches. Our bowling unit is doing consistently well in all areas. We have addressed that our top-order needs to bat well in the powerplay overs. But this is a challenging wicket for all batters, especially for the visitors, because the nature of bounce is completely different from all other surfaces. It gives us an advantage on this surface," Joshi said.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, PBKS vs MI Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / With Shikhar Dhawan gone, Punjab Kings bank on Sam Curran to dig them out of a hole
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On