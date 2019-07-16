World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar suggests unique alternative to ICC’s boundary rules to decide winner

The final of World Cup 2019 saw a controversial ending with the hosts England being declared the winners after the Super Over against New Zealand ended in a tie. The Eoin Morgan-led side had scored higher number of boundaries in the regulation overs, and as per ICC rules, won the match and were crowned as the champions. As the debate over the rule carries on, India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar came up with a unique alternative to decide the winner.

“I feel there should be another super over to decide the winner, instead of considering the number of boundaries scored by both teams. Not just in a World Cup final. Every game is important. Like in football, when teams go into extra time, nothing else matters,” Tendulkar was quoted saying by 100mb.

“No one lost the final,” New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said Tuesday as his team tried coming to terms with the gut-wrenching defeat against England in the World Cup’s greatest summit clash. Cricketers, current and former, shared New Zealand’s pain on losing the title on boundary count with many of them asking for a “serious look” into the rule, slammed as “absurd”.

“At the end of the day nothing separated us, no one lost the final, but there was a crowned winner and there it is,” Williamson told Newstalk ZB.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019