'World-class' Shubman Gill receives backing from Gujarat Titans mentor Gary Kirsten amidst poor run in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans mentor Gary Kirsten backed skipper Shubman Gill for his performances in the Indian Premier League 2024. The team has had a colourless performance this season after hitting rock-bottom with only four wins from 11 matches. However, the former South African cricketer believed that despite the team’s below-average outing this season, Gill had vivaciously performed the skipper’s role. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during a match.(AP)

The Indian youngster scored an outstanding 890 runs from 17 matches last season being the highest run-getter but has failed to recreate the magic this year with only 322 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 137.61 with two half-centuries to his name.

Ahead of the Titans’ must-win encounter against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday, Kirsten seemed perfectly convinced with Gill’s role as the captain as he expressed his hopes for spirited performances from the youngster in the next three games.

"I think he has enjoyed the captaincy, it's something that takes time to really master, so I think he enjoyed it this season. He is a world-class player so I have no doubt that in the next 3 games, he will put in 1-2 good performances, no doubt," Kirsten said during the pre-match conference.

Meanwhile, the GT mentor also asserted the difficulties on replacing good players in the team as he talked about the team’s ace bowler Mohammad Shami who was ruled out of the season due to ankle surgery.

"Of course, you do miss certain players, someone like Mohammed Shami in the last 2 years, there are certain kind of players that are difficult to replace. It takes time to find a feat," Kirsten said.

Shami’s absence did impact the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed who couldn’t build the pressure as they did in the past seasons. Furthermore, their veteran bowler Mohit Sharma couldn’t add to GT’s bowling sting as he also went for the most expensive spell conceding 33 runs against the Delhi Capitals.

Kirsten also admitted that the team had failed to replicate the type of game that led them to their maiden title in their first-ever appearance.

"We have not played the kind of cricket that we know we can play like we did in the last season."

"You get exposed in certain areas due to lack of consistency, so there have been components of our game where they have not been as consistent as they have been in the past," Kirsten added.

The Titans made it to the finals as the defending champions last season before failing to retain the title against CSK. As they face the five-time former champions yet again, they’ll look to avenge their past defeats and keep themselves alive in the playoffs race with an outside chance. However, should the Titans go down against their opponents, they will be knocked out of the season.