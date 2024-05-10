'We want MS Dhoni on the field': Fleming opens up on CSK star's 'risky' workload, claims 'we don't want to lose him'

MS Dhoni has been playing a finisher role for Chennai Super Kings this season, usually coming into bat late and punishing loose balls with much aplomb. The veteran has maintained a strike rate of 224.48 this season, registering 110 runs in nine innings. MS Dhoni during a training session.(PTI)

Hailing Dhoni's impact, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming pointed out that it was a tough job to manage the former India player's workload due to his age. He is currently 42-years-old and this could also be his swansong season. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said, "We're managing his workload. It's risky and we've seen that early on in the season with a little bit of muscle injury, that if he bats too long, we run the risk of losing him. So don't underestimate his influence on the team just because he comes in at number nine."

"There's a timing aspect, but we're very wary of what he can give us and we will max that out, but we don't want to max it out where we lose him. So it's a delicate balance.

Also pointing out his captaincy experience, Fleming feels that Dhoni's presence is helpful for new CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. "Now, one of our challenges is that we've got a good backup keeper, but he's no MS Dhoni and we want to keep MS Dhoni on the field, doing what he does best, which is the last two, three overs, four overs with the bat and his keeping and his ability to share tactical advice with the new captain is really important," he said.

CSK are currently fourth in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points in 11 games, packed with six wins and five defeats. They will be looking to maintain their winning form in their last three league games, and will be aiming to qualify for the playoffs. They face Gujarat Titans in their upcoming fixture, on Friday.