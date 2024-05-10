Virat Kohli unleashes 'Cheetah' run out, leaves fans awestruck with lightning-fast speed, bullseye hit in PBKS vs RCB

It was Virat Kohli's day in Dharamshala on Thursday as the India star first smacked 92 runs off 47 balls, packed with seven fours and six sixes, at a strike rate of 195.74, taking Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 241/7 in 20 overs. There were also key contributions from Rajat Patidar (55) and Cameron Green (46). Virat Kohli completes a stunning direct hit.

Then in the second innings, he completed a sensational run out, sending the crucial Shashank Singh (37) back to the dugout. Mohammed Siraj took three wickets as Punjab Kings folded for 181 in 17 overs. Meanwhile, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma took two wickets each for RCB's bowling department.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sensational Virat Kohli

With wickets falling for PBKS, Shashank's dismissal was crucial, considering his form this season. Sam Curran who was on strike in the fourth delivery of the 14th over, received a hard-length delivery at the stumps from Ferguson. He guided it through midwicket, going for a single and then called for a double. Shashank responded but out of nowhere, Kohli came charging in from the boundary and got a direct hit at the bowler's end.

It was simply stunning as RCB players began to celebrate and the decision was sent upstairs, followed by OUT being shown on the big screen. With Shashank's dismissal, PBKS were at 151/6 in 13.4 overs. Fans were also shocked by Kohli's lightning-fast speed in completing the direct hit.

Here is the video:

Kohli is on top of the Orange Cap race with 634 runs in 12 matches, along with a ton and five fifties, at a strike rate of 153.51.

RCB are seventh in the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points in 12 games. They have two matches remaining and can get a maximum of 14 points. Their qualification to the playoffs also depends on other results.

Virat Kohli's post-match reaction

Speaking after the match, Kohli said, "I know I need to take risks, it needs a bit of conviction. I have been managing to stay ahead of that thought. I am trying to keep up with the strike rate for me and the team. The only way to go through a tournament is to be honest with ourselves. We had those losses on the trot, we just had a honest conversation. We needed to pull up our socks."

"That game against KKR went down to the wire. We wanted to play for our self respect. We just can't go out there and play in such a way and disappoint our fans. The confidence is back and we are on a roll. We wouldn't have to depend on several other aspects (had we played better earlier in the tournament)," he further added.