IPL 2024 points table after PBKS vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru in seventh position after Virat Kohli's heroics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted a sensational 60-run win against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Thursday. The result also saw PBKS get eliminated. Virat Kohli was in sizzling form as he smacked 92 runs off 47 balls, packed with seven fours and six sixes, to take RCB to 241/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar (55) and Cameron Green (46) also contributed with crucial knocks. For PBKS' bowling department, Harshal Patel bagged three dismissals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)

Chasing 242, PBKS were bowled out for 181 in 17 overs, courtesy of a three-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma bagged two wickets each respectively. Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw got a half-century for PBKS, slamming 61 off 27 balls.

Speaking after the win, Player of the Match Virat Kohli said, "For me it's still quality over quantity. For me it works really well. Also the understanding of the game allows you to practice less, just try to replicate what I have done in the past. Still aiming to improve aspects of the game that you want to get batter at. It's an evolving process. I brought out the slogsweep against the spinners. I didn't practice it, I know I have hit it the past. Always looking to expose that side of the field against spin. I know I need to take risks, it needs a bit of conviction."

"I have been managing to stay ahead of that thought. I am trying to keep up with the strike rate for me and the team. The only way to go through a tournament is to be honest with ourselves. We had those losses on the trot, we just had a honest conversation. We needed to pull up our socks. That game against KKR went down to the wire. We wanted to play for our self respect. We just can't go out there and play in such a way and disappoint our fans. The confidence is back and we are on a roll. We wouldn't have to depend on several other aspects (had we played better earlier in the tournament)," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points in 11 matches, followed by second-placed Rajasthan Royals (16). Sunrisers Hyderabad are third with 14 points and Chennai Super Kings (12) are fourth.

Delhi Capitals (12) are in fifth position, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (12) and RCB (10) in sixth and seventh positions respectively. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (8) are eighth, PBKS (8) are ninth and Gujarat Titans (8) are bottom of the ten-team table.