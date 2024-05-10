Sunil Gavaskar targetted as Virat Kohli silences critics with blazing 92 vs PBKS in IPL 2024: 'In your face'

Serving another timely reminder for his critics in the T20 World Cup year on Thursday, batting icon Virat Kohli fashioned Royal Challengers Bengaluru's crucial win over Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. The former RCB skipper played a quick-fire knock to keep RCB in the playoff hunt on matchday 58 of the Indian Premier League season 2024. After legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar called out Kohli for his tirade against IPL commentators and cricket pundits, the RCB icon was celebrated on social media for letting his bat do all the talking in Dharamsala. RCB fans targetted Sunil Gavaskar after Virat Kohli silenced his critics with a quick-fire 92 against Punjab Kings(AFP)

Launching an attack on Kohli during the live telecast of the IPL 2024, Gavaskar questioned the official broadcaster for running Kohli's hard-hitting remark against the experts ‘half a dozen times’. Gavaskar reprimanded Kohli for 'replying to any outside' after his IPL strike rate became a major talking point in the lead-up to India's squad announcement for the T20 World Cup. Days after Gavaskar aimed at Kohli, the former RCB skipper played a blazing knock to avoid an early elimination of the Bengaluru giants from the playoff race.

Sunil Gavaskar targetted as Virat Kohli silenced critics

With Kohli dominating the PBKS bowlers, fans and followers of the game gave a special mention to Gavaskar in explosive posts on the internet. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, RCB faithful mentioned Gavaskar in over 3,000 posts during the match between the two IPL teams. "Thank you Sunil Gavaskar," one fan wrote. "Sunil Gavaskar should publicly apologise to Virat Kohli for his bizarre criticism on his strike-rate," another X user mentioned.

Kohli smashes records and strike rate talks

Kohli batted at a strike rate of 195.74 against the Punjab bowlers as RCB posted a gigantic total. The former India skipper became the first batter to complete 600 runs in the IPL 2024. Kohli laced his match-winning knock with seven fours and six sixes. Kohli's explosive 92-run knock off 47 balls powered RCB to 241-7 in 20 overs. The veteran Indian batter has smashed 600 runs in the IPL on four occasions. Only Kohli and KL Rahul have achieved the impressive feat in the cash-rich league.

'Was important for me to keep up the strike rate'

The 35-year-old also completed 1,000 runs against the Shikhar Dhawan-less side. “Was important for me to keep up the strike rate right through (laughs). I was just focussed on taking the momentum forward. There was a tricky phase when Rajat got out, and there was a break for rain and hail. We had a bit of stop of momentum. Had to rebuild for 8-10 balls. Once the base was set and Cam got a few boundaries away, I thought I had to go again,” Kohli said.