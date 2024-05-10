IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after RCB thrash PBKS: Virat Kohli extends lead over Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head

Virat Kohli played a stellar knock against Punjab Kings to keep Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the playoff race of the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Thursday. An on-song Kohli smashed 92 off 47 balls as Faf du Plessis and Co. posted a massive total against Shikhar Dhawan-less PBKS in match No.58 of the IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel receives the IPL Purple Cap from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during their match (PBKS-X)

Opening the innings for the visitors, former India skipper Kohli fell eight short of a record century in the IPL. Kohli smashed seven fours and smoked six sixes in his match-winning knock against Sam Curran's men. Kohli's explosive knock fired RCB to 241-7 in 20 overs. In reply, PBKS folded for 181 in 17 overs. With the 60-run defeat to their name, PBKS were eliminated from the playoff race. RCB icon Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli unlocks multiple milestones with explosive 92 vs PBKS, joins LSG's KL Rahul in elite IPL club

Virat Kohli extends lead over Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head

Averaging 70.44, Kohli has a strike rate of 153.51 after 12 games. The former RCB skipper has smashed five half-centuries in the IPL 2024. Extending his lead over the Orange Cap contenders, Kohli completed 600 runs in the IPL 2024. Kohli is the first batter to cross the 600-run mark this season. Kohli has amassed 634 runs in 12 games.

Kohli is followed by Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has 541 runs in 11 games. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head is third with 533 runs in 11 games. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is placed fourth with 471 runs in 11 games. Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine has scored 461 runs in 11 games for the two-time champions. Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul is behind Narine with 460 runs from 12 games.

Virat Kohli extends lead over Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head(HT)

"For me it's still quality over quantity. For me it works really well. Also the understanding of the game allows you to practice less, just try to replicate what I have done in the past. Still aiming to improve aspects of the game that you want to get batter at. It's an evolving process. I brought out the slogsweep against the spinners. I didn't practice it, I know I have hit it the past," Kohli said after the match.