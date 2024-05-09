IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score: Punjab, Bengaluru face must-win game to stay alive in playoffs race

In the high-stakes clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, both teams find themselves in a battle for survival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they vie for a spot in the playoffs. RCB, once plagued by a dismal start to the season, have staged a remarkable comeback, securing three consecutive victories and injecting renewed vigour into their campaign. Buoyed by this winning streak, they sit at the seventh position on the points table with eight points from 11 games, clinging onto hopes of playoff qualification....Read More

Led by the ever-reliable Virat Kohli at the top and bolstered by a rejuvenated skipper, Faf du Plessis, who recently showcased his batting prowess with a formidable innings, RCB's batting lineup appears formidable. Additionally, the emergence of promising talents like Will Jacks and Cameron Green has added depth and dynamism to their middle order.

With their bowling unit, spearheaded by the impressive Mohammed Siraj, hitting its stride, RCB enters the contest brimming with confidence and eager to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, PBKS find themselves in a similar predicament, occupying the eighth spot on the points table with the same number of points as RCB. Despite glimpses of brilliance, inconsistency has plagued their campaign, epitomized by a recent batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings. PBKS, known for their unpredictability, have showcased their potential with notable away victories but have struggled to replicate the same success on home turf.

As they gear up to face RCB, PBKS will be aiming to harness their collective strength and rally towards a much-needed victory to keep their playoff aspirations alive. With both teams aware of the significance of this fixture, the stage is set for a compelling showdown.