New Delhi, UP Warriorz on Monday drafted in Chinelle Henry as a replacement for injured Alyssa Healy for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League . WPL: UPW pick Chinelle in place of Alyssa Healy; RCB draft in Heather Graham, Kim Garth

Healy was ruled out of the third season of the WPL due to a foot injury.

"Unfortunately for me, I've got a couple of months of feet up. I’m pretty bummed by that, but at the same time elated to have a little bit of downtime and try and get my body right,” said Healy, who captained Australia in the recent Women’s Ashes match against England at Melbourne.

The wicketkeeper batter had made 34 in Australia's lone innings of 440, as the home side recorded a thumping innings and 122-run win.

Henry, who represents West Indies, has so far played 62 T20Is and has 473 runs and 22 wickets against her name in T20Is. She joins the Warriorz for ₹30 lakh.

RCB make changes

============

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru , picked Heather Graham and Kim Garth as replacements for Sophie Devine and Kate Cross respectively.

Devine and Cross will not feature in this WPL due to personal reasons.

The 35-year-old Devine has taken an indefinite break from the game to address her “well-being.”

“Player well-being is paramount to us - it takes precedence over everything else,” Liz Green, NZC's head of women's high performance development, had said last week.

“Sophie's had excellent support from the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and from our own high performance unit staff, and everyone agrees this is the best option available,” she said.

Cross, the England all-rounder, is recuperating from a back injury.

Graham, the Australian all-rounder, has played five T20Is and has eight wickets.

Garth has represented Australia in 59 T20Is, in addition to 56 ODIs and 4 Tests. She has 764 T20I runs and 49 T20I wickets.

Garth had previously played for Gujarat Giants in the WPL.

Graham and Garth join RCB for ₹30 lakh each respectively.

The third edition of the WPl begins on February 14 in Vadodara.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.