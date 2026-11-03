Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Rathod hit unbeaten centuries as India A draw 2nd unofficial Test against New Zealand A

Twin unbeaten centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yash Rathod helped India A secure a draw against New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test at Hagley Oval. Jaiswal scored 155 off 162 deliveries, while Rathod made 100 off 122 deliveries as they stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 247 runs for the third wicket. India A finished on 282/2, ahead by 204 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 155 not out in the second unofficial Test vs New Zealand A. (PTI)

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Jaiswal’s innings is particularly significant as the left-hander found runs after low returns earlier in the series. He scored 17 and five in the two innings of the first unofficial Test before registering a duck in the first innings in Christchurch. During his century, Jaiswal hit 15 fours and five sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 95.68.

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India A didn't enjoy an ideal start. They lost Sai Sudarshan for 11 and Devdutt Padikkal for a duck before Rathod joined Jaiswal and played an equally important role that helped the team recover. India A were trailing by 43 runs when the two came together. They showed great resolve and erased the deficit.

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Earlier, New Zealand A invited India A to bat after winning the toss. Although Padikkal contributed 80 and Sudharshan scored 41, India A slipped to 160/7 at one stage. Captain Dhruv Jurel then helped India recover from the collapse, scoring 105 off 171 balls. Akash Deep (68) provided valuable support to the skipper as India A posted a respectable 346 in their first innings. Fraser Sheat emerged as New Zealand A's best bowler, claiming 4/63.

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The hosts made a disastrous start in their reply, losing three wickets for 13 runs. But Dean Foxcroft and Matthew Boyle scripted a turnaround, adding 208 runs for the fourth wicket. Boyle scored 110 off 152, while Foxcroft made a resilient 93 off 226 balls.

New Zealand A eventually posted 424, securing a 78-run first-innings lead. Mukesh Kumar picked up 5/87 runs, and Mohammed Siraj returned 4/118. Jaiswal and Rathod’s centuries ensured India A finished the game on a strong note. The third and final unofficial Test begins Saturday.