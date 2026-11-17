New Delhi: First, you saw the colour. Then, came the roar. And finally, MS Dhoni would walk to the middle. Well, in the 2026 season, he didn't play for Chennai Super Kings. But they still turned up in yellow jerseys, filling stadiums across the country, blowing the whistle and chanting 'Dhoni, Dhoni'.

MS Dhoni has retired from IPL but will take up new role of mentor at CSK. (REUTERS)

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There was something magical and unexplainable about the love that CSK showered on Dhoni. It was as if the fans wanted nothing more than to see him just walk onto the field and hit another helicopter shot for six. Winning mattered, but Dhoni seemed to matter more.

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One might argue that Dhoni earned this adulation over 17 seasons that saw him lead the team to five titles, 10 finals and 12 playoffs but no one, other than Sachin Tendulkar before him and Virat Kohli after him, has got close to evoking the same kind of emotions.

Deep Dive Why do CSK fans keep coming to watch MS Dhoni even when he plays only briefly? For many supporters, seeing Dhoni walk onto the field matters as much as the result. His long association with CSK, success and connection with fans have made his appearances an event in themselves. What will MS Dhoni do for CSK after retiring as an IPL player? Dhoni will remain with CSK as team mentor. He is expected to share his experience and guide the squad, including its younger players, from the dugout. How did MS Dhoni and CSK build such a close relationship? Dhoni joined CSK in the first IPL auction in 2008, and his growth as a captain ran alongside the franchise’s rise. Five titles and years of shared triumphs and setbacks strengthened the bond with the team and its supporters.

Even during open-access practice matches and training sessions ahead of the IPL, thousands of fans would fill the stands just to catch a glimpse of "Thala" walking out to bat or take guard. The fans seemed to put everything else off because Dhoni and CSK demanded their full attention.

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{{^usCountry}} It was fascinating because in a world that bemoans the shortening attention spans, CSK and Dhoni persisted and flourished. Some say, there is no CSK without Dhoni but by the same construct, there is no Dhoni without CSK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was fascinating because in a world that bemoans the shortening attention spans, CSK and Dhoni persisted and flourished. Some say, there is no CSK without Dhoni but by the same construct, there is no Dhoni without CSK. {{/usCountry}}

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N Srinivasan, CSK owner, understands that very well.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” said Srinivasan in a statement. "Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.”

He added: "In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is.”

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Dhoni's cricketing journey started a little before the concept of T20 cricket existed. A small-town boy from Ranchi rose against the odds to rule India's most popular sport. By the time IPL became a reality, he had won India its first World Cup (2007 T20 WC) since 1983. As a captain, his potential was clear but he was still a work in progress.

Also Read - MS Dhoni, the Ranchi boy who won over Chennai

The IPL, in that sense, became his stage... to experiment; to firm up his ideas and to truly discover his own style. The Indian team was filled with stars who had been around for a while but CSK, with the backing of N Srinivasan, was pretty much his baby.

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Chennai made the final in the first edition, the semi-finals in the second, won the third and then another. If you were a CSK fan, you felt proud. If you were a Dhoni fan, you were a CSK fan by association. As CSK grew into IPL's first dynasty, so did Dhoni's fan base.

His success gave India the power to dream. Not just those in the Metros but also those in the Tier 2 and 3 cities. It wasn't always possible to watch the national team’s matches but IPL was prime-time viewing. Every evening the visions of Dhoni succeeding were being beamed right into the homes of a world that had not yet taken to OTT platforms. The family watched together, dreamed together, and for many, Dhoni was the face of the dream.

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When CSK's home matches were shifted out of Chennai to Pune due to security concerns — the franchise arranged special trains — the Whistle Podu Express -- to take over 1,000 fans. CSK bore all costs for the traveling fans, including train fares, food, refreshments, local transportation, accommodation in Pune, and complimentary match tickets.

It was far more than what the other teams did and fans felt a genuine connect with their hero.

Few in Indian cricket, if any at all, have had the ability to tweak things like Dhoni. CSK, under him, mastered the art of the dummy. His greatest gift was the ability to attract attention and then hold it until the rest of his team-mates got the job done. Taking it deep was a Dhoni thing, it also became a CSK thing.

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It helped that CSK did things their own way. The list of players who found themselves at CSK is a long one and the success of the Dad's Army is hard to forget because it came in a format where the best players were getting younger by the day. They had different priorities, they weren't part of the rat race and they thought differently.

Also Read - Finishing up: Dhoni is finally done as a CSK player

Street-smart MS Dhoni

CSK were calm under pressure, senior pros did their assigned roles and youngsters would often spring a surprise. The mix made them the most consistent side in the notoriously unpredictable format. At the core of the team was Dhoni's street-smartness.

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He knew when to push and when to back off. For instance, ahead of the 2021 final, he left the players alone.

“Frankly no chats, we don’t talk a lot [meetings],” Dhoni had said. “It’s more one-on-one, our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressure.”

Pressure was Dhoni's best friend, he thrived in it but understood that not everyone felt the same way. To many fans, it was this understanding that made him so relatable. He wasn't trying to buy your attention, he was just being himself.

The next few days will be a rollercoaster ride for many CSK fans. They knew the moment was coming but reality always hits differently. But with Dhoni being named team mentor perhaps they will take some comfort in him still being part of the dugout; perhaps the Dhoni chants will never stop.

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"Dhoni will always be a part of our identity," said Srinivasan. "This will always be his home."