‘You don’t cut vegetables with a sword’: Captain Unassuming Axar Patel opens a window into his mindset at Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel is an easy-going person. Kind of happy-go-lucky. At the same time, he is an high-quality allrounder. In less than two years, he has won three ICC trophies -- the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup -- and he has not been a mute spectator in those triumphs; he, in fact, played a crucial role in India's wins. However, if you didn't know him, you would not notice him in a hotel lobby or at an airport lounge. That unassuming he is. So accomplished and so unassuming. A deadly combo. Can Axar Patel finally win the first IPL trophy for Delhi Capitals? (PTI)

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Axar is also captaining Delhi Capitals who have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite being part of it right from its inception in 2008. The franchise -- which changed its name to Delhi Capitals from Delhi Daredevils in 2018 -- has brought on a host of big names on board like David Warner, Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, AB de Villiers, Mohammad Asif, Glenn McGrath and so many others over the years, but never have they been able to go all the way. The 2020 final appearance is their best finish to date. In 2008 and 2009, despite being the most intimidating team, they couldn't go beyond the semis.

One wonders if Axar can be the man for the job. This is the second season the Gujarat player has been captaining the franchise. Last year, they narrowly missed out on the play-offs despite a great start to the season, four wins in four. The 32-year-old explained why winning with a franchise might not be easy compared to doing it with the national team. And why discussing their insufficiencies with the team-mates, like not winning the IPL as yet, is not a good idea.

"Winning with a franchise is a lot more difficult. There are also overseas players. Sometimes batsmen play at different positions. With the national team, everyone knows their role right from the outset. Compared to franchise cricket, there is more certainty about various roles," Axar, who joined the Delhi franchise in 2019, said at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

"To keep away the negativity, we don't discuss that [that they have not won the IPL yet] with our players. I mean in this age of social media, they know which team has not reached the final, which team has not won it yet and stuff like that. It's there at the back of our minds, but discussing it could put undue pressure on us."

Maybe Axar is the kind of leader Delhi needs, who is practical and willing to take things in his stride. Maybe Delhi never needed an ultra-aggressive and ultra-competitive like Warner. Axar, by his own admission, is an instinctive captain and doesn't swear too much by data and match-ups. “I am mindful of data and match-ups, but I am not overly dependent on them. I take my decisions based on match situations. You don't use a sword to cut vegetables [horses for courses, he believes in and his decisions are not based on any presumptions]," he said.

In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, Axar was made Team India’s vice captain. That was another progression for him after his elevation to the captaincy of Delhi Capitals last year. Axar speaks of how being in a leadership role has changed him in the recent months. “As a captain, I am more involved now. Previously, as a player I was only focused on my role, living in my own world, but now I have to think about others, how to get the best out of players around me,” he said.

And Axar is ready for the 19th season, having a reinforced squad at his disposal. There are back-ups this time around. "I am excited for Delhi Capitals. Last year, the mistakes we made, not having back-ups for the opening roles and fast bowlers, have been addressed in the last auction. It's a full-fledged squad. As a captain, I want all my players to give me their 100 per cent. I am excited," he said.