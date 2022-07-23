'You don't want to do that. Dhawan is probably going to teach him today...': Agarkar criticises India star after 1st ODI

Indian opener Shubman Gill had made a strong start to his innings as he made a return to the ODI XI after over 16 months in the first match of the series against West Indies on Friday. Gill reached his half-century in no time as he allowed his opening partner, captain Shikhar Dhawan to bide time on the crease. The youngster exhibited confidence with his stroke-playing and looked set for a three-figure mark in the innings, but endured an unfortunate dismissal that cut-short his innings on 64.

As the opener placed a back-of-the-length delivery towards midwicket, he ran a bit too casually for a single. Gill failed to realise that Nicholas Pooran, the player at the position, sprung into action rather quickly as he picked the ball, turned, and nailed a direct hit straight at the stumps. The Indian opener was well short of the crease by the time ball hit the wickets, resulting in his dismissal.

Also read: Watch: Twitter tears into Shubman Gill for 'school boy error' after India youngster is run out in 1st ODI against WI

He faced the flak for his wicket on social media with many fans criticising Gill on his lazy run for a single. During his commentary stint on FanCode, former India bowler Ajit Agarkar also expressed his disappointment at Gill's wicket, insisting that captain Dhawan would want to have a conversation with the young opener after the game.

“He looked a little casual (while running). He took (it) a little bit easier today. And that (the run out) is the one thing you don't want to do. Shikhar Dhawan is probably going to teach him today, that once you get a start, don't be casual and give it away,” Agarkar said during his on-air stint.

“That run-out, that is too casual. You have to be aware of the situation, be intelligent. But he will learn it as time goes.”

Gill wasn't the part of India's limited-overs squads in the recently-concluded white-ball series against England; however, he had played in the rescheduled fifth Test of the series at Edgbaston where India lost by 7 wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON