Watch: Twitter tears into Shubman Gill for 'school boy error' after India youngster is run out in 1st ODI against WI

Team India got off to a bright start in the first ODI of the series against West Indies, as the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged a 119-run stand for the first wicket. Gill, who looked quite strong as he made a return to the XI in the fifty-over format after over 16 months, had his innings cut short courtesy of a run-out. Gill was playing on 64 off 53 deliveries and was looking set for a three-figure mark before the dismissal.

Gill placed a short-pitched delivery towards midwicket, but ran rather casually as Nicholas Pooran picked the ball, turned and nailed a direct hit. The Indian opener was well short of his crease and had to depart on 64.

Watch:

Following his dismissal, the fans on Twitter lashed out at Gill over his casual bit of running between the wickets, that cost him his wicket.

Read how the fans reacted:

That's LAZY from Shubman Gill..



if he wants to play for India, he should be more focussed 🤷 — Why that (@HeeZG0n3) July 22, 2022

Shubman Gill - Lazy elegance and Lazy running between the wicket. — Harminder (@21harminder) July 22, 2022

Dammit Gill 🤦???🤦???!! One heck of a lazy run that was which cost his wicket 😭 hope he?ll learn from it and convert well made 64(53) into his maiden 💯 #IndvsWI #gill #WIvsIND #ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma𓃵 #shubmangill — Parv Gupta (@ParvG14) July 22, 2022

@ShubmanGill making a school boy error of casually taking the single and not expecting the fielder to throw at his end... great pick up and throw by @nicholas_47



Sad ending to a great innings.. missed out on an easy century and possibly a huge score.#IndvsWI #WIvsIND #WIvIND — Ronak Kapadia (@ronak_kapadia) July 22, 2022

That was a laziest run Shubman Gill!! Not only your century is inline, but the game also! Think!!! #IndvsWI — Venkateshwara Prabhu (@prabhucsk7) July 22, 2022

Earlier, West Indies had won the toss and opted to bowl in the first ODI of the series at the Port of Spain. India took the field without the services of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the first two games due to a knee injury. Axar Patel took the place of the spin-bowling all-rounder in the first match.

In addition, Sanju Samson was also given the opportunity as he took the wicketkeeping gloves in the Port of Spain ODI.

The series marks Dhawan's return in the leadership role for the first time since the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka last year, when he led a similarly second-string side. Incidentally, Rahul Dravid was the interim head coach during the tour to the island nation.

