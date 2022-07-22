BCCI provides update on Ravindra Jadeja's injury after star India all-rounder misses 1st ODI against West Indies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two ODIs of the series against West Indies. The confirmation came following the toss in the first match in Port of Spain. Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee, and a call on his participation in the final game of the series will be made after assessing his recovery process.

“Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies,” the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies.



The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2022

“The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly,” the statement further read.

Also read: 'Gauti told him, whatever happens, you will play all the games': Gambhir's tremendous support for India all-rounder

In the absence of Jadeja, Axar Patel was named in India's playing XI for the first ODI in Port of Spain. Jadeja had appeared for India in all of the side's three ODIs against England earlier this month.

Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Indian team as Rohit Sharma has been rested for the ODI series. In addition to Rohit, a host of first-team stars like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah among others have also been rested for the three-game series against the Windies. Kohli and Bumrah will also miss the T20Is in the Caribbean.

Earlier on Friday, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl in the first game of the series at the Queen's Park Oval. This is Dhawan's first appearance as Indian captain since the side's tour of Sri Lanka last year, where the opener had similarly led a largely second-string squad in ODIs and T20Is.

(More to follow…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON