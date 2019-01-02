‘You sledge right?’ Australian Prime Minister greets Rishabh Pant

The Indian and Australian teams were hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of the Sydney Test match at his official residence Kirribilli House in Sydney.

Morrison greeted the Indian players and there was a rather interesting conversation between him and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. When Indian team manager Sunil Subramaniam introduced Pant to the Aussie PM, he said, “Ahh yes! You sledge right? You are very welcome, we like a competitive game.”

Pant responded with a cheeky smile as he shook hands with the Prime Minister. The young wicket-keeper has attracted a lot of attention for his ongoing banter with Australian captain Tim Paine.

Paine, who has also fired a lot of comments at Pant, was heard saying to Pant that since MS Dhoni was back in the limited overs squad, he could babysit his kids.

Pant hit back when Paine came out to bat and even called him a ‘temporary captain’.

“You got a special guest today...come on manki (Mayank). Have you heard a word temporary captain? Hai mank (Mayank)? Have you heard the word temporary captain ever? You don’t need anything to get him out. He loves to talk, that’s the only thing he can do,” Rishabh was heard chatting to Mayank Agarwal who was standing next to him in the slips while Paine was batting during the Melbourne Test.

