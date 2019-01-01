India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant tagged ‘best babysitter’ by Tim Paine’s wife Bonnie Paine

The ongoing Test series between India and Australia has seen its fair share of sledging and one of the best instances took place between Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

While batting, Rishabh Pant was constantly sledged by the Australia skipper who asked the youngster if he can do babysitting when he (Paine) takes his wife for the movie.

“Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a water front apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids,” Paine said.

The rivalry will surely continue in the fourth Test in Sydney but on Tuesday, Pant was dubbed ‘best babysitter’ by Tim Paine’s wife Bonnie Paine as he met the Paine family.

Bonnie shared a story on Instagram, in which Rishabh can be seen holding one of her kids. Bonnie also called Rishabh best ‘babysitter’ in the picture. Here is the story shared by Bonnie -

Pant-Paine bromance is getting all kinds of cute (r/cricket) pic.twitter.com/gZxpm2djP8 — Monday (@GultiGrinch) January 1, 2019

The members of the two teams met the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, earlier in the day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared few pictures on its Twitter handle of the meet ahead of the Sydney Test.

India are currently leading the four-match series 2-1 and will be aiming to seal the deal while taking on Australia in Sydney for the final Test which is slated to be held from January 3 to 7

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 14:44 IST