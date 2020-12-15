Yuvraj Singh included in Punjab’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 probables

cricket

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:04 IST

The chances of seeing Yuvraj Singh again play competitive cricket brightened after the former India all-rounder was named in Punjab’s 30-man probable squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Yuvraj, who had announced is retirement from all forms of cricket last year, was requested by the Punjab Cricket Association to play for them and the two-time World Cup winner had given his assurance.

Yuvraj who turned 39 just a couple of days ago, has been training regularly at the PCA stadium in Mohali, according to a Times of India report.

Yuvraj had also shared a short video clip of him batting on social media to make his intentions clear.

However, there is no clarity whether the swashbuckling left-hander will get to play for Punjab. “We are still awaiting BCCI’s response,” said PCA secretary Puneet Bali as quoted in the report.

Yuvraj had participated in the Global T20 league in Canada after receiving an NOC of BCCI. The Indian cricket board does not allow active cricketers to take part in foreign T20 leagues.

Another notable inclusion in the Punjab probables’ list for this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s is left-arm seamer Barinder Sran. The seamer had decided to move to Chandigarh last year after being left out of the Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy squad.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s will mark the beginning of India’s domestic cricket from January 10. The final of the tournament will be played on January 31.

Punjab probables: Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Salil Arora, Gitansh Khera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Karan Kaila, Rahul Sharma, Krishan Alang, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ikjot Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhishek Gupta, Himanshu Satyawan, Gurkeerat Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anmol Malhotra, Aarush Sabharwal, Abhinav Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Mayank arkande, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sarn, Gurnoor Singh, Harjas, Abhijit Garg, Kunwar Pathak