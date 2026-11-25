When you look at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a lack of confidence is not something you associate with him. On the contrary, one might feel that he is a bit overambitious on occasion. On Tuesday, the youngster once again grabbed headlines by smashing 204 off 53 balls against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, and revealed that he had, in fact, been grappling with self-doubt before the historic knock.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his knock against the UAE. (BCCI X) more less

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Having gone 10 innings without a fifty, Sooryavanshi revealed that a 30-minute chat with Yuvraj Singh helped him overcome his recent batting struggles and clear his mind before the match. Yuvraj has already demonstrated his ability to nurture young talent, including Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Sooryavanshi is the latest addition to that list.

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“I spoke to only four people yesterday. Of course, my father, my childhood coach Manish Ojha, my friend Pratham Jachak, who was with me in the Under-19s, and the fourth was Yuvraj Singh. I spoke to him for almost half an hour. He explained quite a few things to me about my batting because I was quite troubled,” Sooryavanshi said in an interview with BCCI TV.

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Deep Dive How did Yuvraj Singh help Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before his 204 against UAE? Yuvraj spoke with Sooryavanshi for about 30 minutes, discussed specific technical issues and advised him to give himself time at the crease. Sooryavanshi later reviewed batting footage and tried to correct the mistakes they had discussed. What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break with his 204 against UAE? He scored the fastest century in List A cricket, reaching 100 in 28 balls, and the fastest double century, completed in 52 balls. His 28 sixes were also the most in a single innings across professional cricket. Why did Sooryavanshi change his batting approach during the UAE innings? He initially intended to bat deep, as he had in the longer format and after failing to convert starts in earlier matches. Once he saw the pitch was offering little help to the bowlers and the ball was coming onto the bat, he backed his attacking strengths.

{{^usCountry}} “I openly spoke to him about the problems I was facing when I was going out to bat. He explained everything to me very well. He told me that if I played 20 balls, the score would be different. He also explained to me quite a few technical things, which helped me a lot today,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I openly spoke to him about the problems I was facing when I was going out to bat. He explained everything to me very well. He told me that if I played 20 balls, the score would be different. He also explained to me quite a few technical things, which helped me a lot today,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The interaction prompted some introspection from Sooryavanshi. The youngster went back to watch footage of his batting after speaking to Yuvraj. He said he understood the shortcomings the former India all-rounder had highlighted and tried to make the necessary adjustments during the match. The results were there for everyone to see. Sooryavanshi went on to play a knock that shattered multiple List-A records.

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“After what happened in those two matches, and even before that - I played a domestic match where I did not score runs - my mind was getting a little diverted. I was wondering what was happening. But I spoke to Yuvi sir. He is my idol, and obviously, when you speak to your idol, you listen carefully to everything he says,” Sooryavanshi said.

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“He pointed out some very specific things. When I later watched videos of my batting, I realised that I was making those mistakes. Today, I tried not to repeat those mistakes and implement one or two things he had told me. That helped me.”

Sooryavanshi reiterates his all-format ambition

Sooryavanshi has earned a reputation as a big hitter, with his aggressive style seemingly better suited to the T20 format. However, the youngster reiterated his ambition to play all three formats during the interaction.

Notably, the left-hander had scored at a strike rate of just 82.22 in the tournament's first two matches, hitting only one six. Sooryavanshi explained that he was looking to bat longer in those innings, keeping in mind the demands of the 50-over format. Although he smashed seven fours and 28 sixes against the UAE at a staggering strike rate of 384.91, he insisted that his approach remained unchanged.

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The surface appeared conducive to stroke play, prompting him to play a few attacking shots and eventually produce a stellar effort.

“Even when I was interviewed after the IPL in Ahmedabad, I had said that I could play all three formats. I can change my game according to the situation. I have that much control over my game. In the last two matches, I was trying to play longer because it is a longer format. Even today, I had the same mindset. But after looking at the wicket, I felt that the ball was coming nicely onto the bat when I tried playing my shots. So I backed my strengths,” Sooryavanshi concluded.