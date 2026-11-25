When you look at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a lack of confidence is not something you associate with him. On the contrary, one might feel that he is a bit overambitious on occasion. On Tuesday, the youngster once again grabbed headlines by smashing 204 off 53 balls against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, and revealed that he had, in fact, been grappling with self-doubt before the historic knock.
Having gone 10 innings without a fifty, Sooryavanshi revealed that a 30-minute chat with Yuvraj Singh helped him overcome his recent batting struggles and clear his mind before the match. Yuvraj has already demonstrated his ability to nurture young talent, including Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Sooryavanshi is the latest addition to that list.
“I spoke to only four people yesterday. Of course, my father, my childhood coach Manish Ojha, my friend Pratham Jachak, who was with me in the Under-19s, and the fourth was Yuvraj Singh. I spoke to him for almost half an hour. He explained quite a few things to me about my batting because I was quite troubled,” Sooryavanshi said in an interview with BCCI TV.
Deep Dive
How did Yuvraj Singh help Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before his 204 against UAE?
What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break with his 204 against UAE?
Why did Sooryavanshi change his batting approach during the UAE innings?
“I openly spoke to him about the problems I was facing when I was going out to bat. He explained everything to me very well. He told me that if I played 20 balls, the score would be different. He also explained to me quite a few technical things, which helped me a lot today,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
“I openly spoke to him about the problems I was facing when I was going out to bat. He explained everything to me very well. He told me that if I played 20 balls, the score would be different. He also explained to me quite a few technical things, which helped me a lot today,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
The interaction prompted some introspection from Sooryavanshi. The youngster went back to watch footage of his batting after speaking to Yuvraj. He said he understood the shortcomings the former India all-rounder had highlighted and tried to make the necessary adjustments during the match. The results were there for everyone to see. Sooryavanshi went on to play a knock that shattered multiple List-A records.
“After what happened in those two matches, and even before that - I played a domestic match where I did not score runs - my mind was getting a little diverted. I was wondering what was happening. But I spoke to Yuvi sir. He is my idol, and obviously, when you speak to your idol, you listen carefully to everything he says,” Sooryavanshi said.
“He pointed out some very specific things. When I later watched videos of my batting, I realised that I was making those mistakes. Today, I tried not to repeat those mistakes and implement one or two things he had told me. That helped me.”
Sooryavanshi reiterates his all-format ambition
Sooryavanshi has earned a reputation as a big hitter, with his aggressive style seemingly better suited to the T20 format. However, the youngster reiterated his ambition to play all three formats during the interaction.
Notably, the left-hander had scored at a strike rate of just 82.22 in the tournament's first two matches, hitting only one six. Sooryavanshi explained that he was looking to bat longer in those innings, keeping in mind the demands of the 50-over format. Although he smashed seven fours and 28 sixes against the UAE at a staggering strike rate of 384.91, he insisted that his approach remained unchanged.
The surface appeared conducive to stroke play, prompting him to play a few attacking shots and eventually produce a stellar effort.
“Even when I was interviewed after the IPL in Ahmedabad, I had said that I could play all three formats. I can change my game according to the situation. I have that much control over my game. In the last two matches, I was trying to play longer because it is a longer format. Even today, I had the same mindset. But after looking at the wicket, I felt that the ball was coming nicely onto the bat when I tried playing my shots. So I backed my strengths,” Sooryavanshi concluded.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.