WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal imitates CSK captain Jadeja during RR nets, roasts Jos Buttler with out-of-the-world comparison

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is renowned for his antics both on and off the pitch. The 31-year-old cricketer often engages in fun banters with his teammates and in the latest episode, he is seen having a gala time during a RR training session.

Chahal, who normally takes charge with the ball, can be seen geared up in a batting kit and passing orders to his teammates Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to record the session and teach him.

Soon after finishing the session, Chahal tries to imitate his Team India teammate Ravindra Jadeja's famous sword celebration.

Also Read | '39387 runs and 1767 wickets in one frame' as Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan reunite

Jos Buttler, who also features in the video, tries to interfere Chahal but ends up being teased by the spinner, who tells the Royals opener not to get jealous.

"Why are you getting jealous if you are getting competition for the opener's slot," Chahal can be heard saying to Buttler in the video.

The 31-year-old has so far enjoyed a superb campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. He is currently the leading wicket-taker, with 11 scalps from four matches.

Buttler, on the other hand, is the Orange Cap holder with 218 runs in the same number of matches.

Rajasthan, who currently sit at the top of the points table, will look to carry forward the momentum when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans on Thursday evening.