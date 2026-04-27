Yuzvendra Chahal's shock 'batting' ask meets Preity Zinta’s playful twist in PBKS banter moment

Punjab Kings have made an exceptional start to their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign under captain Shreyas Iyer. The unbeaten run has brought with it a sense of joy and unity in the dressing room, despite challenges on the field. Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, back, and the team's co-owner Preity Zinta celebrate after the team won the IPL match against Delhi Capitals (PTI)

A heartwarming interaction unfolded on X when PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal jumped into the comments section of an impromptu fan interaction hosted by co-owner Preity Zinta.

The exchange began with Chahal making a humorous request, asking to be considered as an opener in one of the remaining matches this season.

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“Ma'am, if I can get a chance to open the batting in one of the matches (Mam ek match mein open batting karne ka chance mil jaaye toh),” he wrote on X.

This is not the first time Chahal has chimed into social media conversations with his trademark humour, even as he has endured a mixed start to the season with the ball. What followed next stole the spotlight, as Zinta responded in equally witty fashion. She jokingly offered him a chance to open after the season ends—provided the current openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, don’t mind sharing their spot.

“For sure Yuzi. Anything for you. IPL khatam hone do, uske baad whichever match you like. I’m sure Prabh & Priyansh won’t mind then,” Zinta replied.