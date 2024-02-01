 Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 4th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 10:00 PM | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 4th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 10:00 PM
Live

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 4th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 10:00 PM

Feb 01, 2024 09:11 PM IST
OPEN APP

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start at 10:00 PM

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start on 01 Feb 2024 at 10:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe Women squad -
Adel Zimunu, Ashley Ndiraya, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne ...Read More Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Christine Mutasa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda
Ireland Women squad -
Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 4th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024
Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 4th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2024 09:11 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

    Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
    4th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 10:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Zimbabwe Women Ireland Women Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe 2024 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On