Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women score after 1 overs is 0/0

Feb 02, 2024 10:03 PM IST
Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 0/0 after 1 overs, Amy Hunter at 0 runs and Gaby Lewis at 0 runs

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 10:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe Women squad -
Adel Zimunu, Ashley Ndiraya, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Christine Mutasa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda
Ireland Women squad -
Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey

  • Feb 02, 2024 10:03 PM IST
    Ireland Women
    Amy Hunter 0 (6)
    Gaby Lewis 0 (0)
    Zimbabwe Women
    Nomvelo Sibanda 0/0 (1)

  • Feb 02, 2024 09:11 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

    Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
    5th T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 10:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Zimbabwe Women Ireland Women Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe 2024 + 2 more
Follow Us On