Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
    Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: 1st T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM

    Mar 30, 2024 3:38 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start at 04:30 PM
    Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score, 1st T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

    Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start on 30 Mar 2024 at 04:30 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe Women squad -
    Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri
    Papua New Guinea Women squad -
    Dika Lohia, Melanie Ani, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Pauke Siaka, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau, Kevau Frank, Geua Tom, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa, Vicky Buruka

    PNG-WPNG-WPapua New Guinea Women
    ZIM-WZIM-WZimbabwe Women
    Toss won by ZIM-W and elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2024 3:38 PM IST

    Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Match Details
    1st T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Papua New Guinea Women to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

