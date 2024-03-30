Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: 1st T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe Women squad -
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri
Papua New Guinea Women squad -
Dika Lohia, Melanie Ani, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Pauke Siaka, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau, Kevau Frank, Geua Tom, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa, Vicky Buruka
1st T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Papua New Guinea Women to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.