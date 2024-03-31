Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: 2nd T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM

Edit Profile
Sunday, Mar 31, 2024
    Mar 31, 2024 3:38 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start at 04:30 PM
    Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start on 31 Mar 2024 at 04:30 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe Women squad -
    Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange
    Papua New Guinea Women squad -
    Melanie Ani, Naoani Vare, Pauke Siaka, Tanya Ruma, Dika Lohia, Henao Thomas, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau, Kevau Frank, Geua Tom, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa, Vicky Buruka

    TOSS2nd T20IHarare
    ZIM-WZIM-WZimbabwe Women
    PNG-WPNG-WPapua New Guinea Women
    Toss won by PNG-W and elected to field
    Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Match Details
    2nd T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Papua New Guinea Women to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

