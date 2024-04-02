Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 10:00 PM
Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start on 02 Apr 2024 at 10:00 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe Women squad -
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange
Papua New Guinea Women squad -
Melanie Ani, Naoani Vare, Pauke Siaka, Tanya Ruma, Dika Lohia, Henao Thomas, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau, Kevau Frank, Geua Tom, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa, Vicky Buruka
Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Match Details
3rd T20I of Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Papua New Guinea Women to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 10:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.