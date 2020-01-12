BJP attacks AAP over citizenship law violence

delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for supporting those are who were involved in the violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the national capital.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal rewarded those who incited violence during the protest by giving them compensation of ₹5 lakh.

Lekhi said, “What type of a patriot is he? He (Kejriwal) is trying to prove his patriotism by giving compensation to the person involved in riot protesting CAA. He is going to provide compensation of ₹5 lakh and employment to the people involved in these riots. He supports those who are burning the city, what kind of a CM is he?”

She also hit out at Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia, for spreading “misinformation” and adding to confusion by tweeting fake photographs.

The BJP also hit out at the AAP on the issue of corruption and questioned the party why it didn’t take any action against the previous Congress government despite leveling allegations of corruption against it.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said, “Kejriwal had claimed he has evidence against the then Congress government, but all know what action he took after coming to power.”

Meanwhile, the BJP will reach out to every citizen of Delhi as part of its campaign to “expose the fake promises” made by the AAP government ahead of the assembly elections, said BJP working president J P Nadda. At an organisational meeting, Nadda said party workers will expose the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. “We will reach out to every citizen of Delhi to expose the fake promises, failures and scams of the AAP government,” Nadda tweeted.

AAP leaders couldn’t be reached for a comment.