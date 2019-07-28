Delayed by six months, Delhi’s Phase-II of Doorstep Delivery of Services to be launched on August 1

From August 1, you will be able to get a bus pass or make changes to a driving license without having to step out of your home as the Delhi government is going to add 30 new facilities to its ambitious “doorstep delivery of services” scheme.

With this, the second phase of the scheme, the total number of government services provided through the initiative will be 70.

The new services that will be added involve 10 departments, including labour, SC/ST welfare, tourism, drugs control, higher education, transport and food, and supplies departments.

“It has been decided that Phase-2 of the Delhi government’s flagship doorstep delivery of services scheme will be launched on August 1. Once the second phase is launched and streamlined, we will move to the third phase as the aim is to take the count of the total services under the scheme to 100 ,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

Ration card holders too will benefit as they will be able to add names of beneficiaries and make other changes in their cards. Besides, people will also be able to pay their motor vehicle tax or add a new category of vehicle in their driving license.

The doorstep delivery of services scheme was first launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 10 last year. The government had initially announced that the second phase would be launched on February 1. However, it was delayed because of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections and also because the existing system had some software glitches.

The services that are currently available to people under the home delivery scheme include certificates such as caste, income, domicile and marriage; getting a new water connection, driving license, ration card, vehicle registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC.

Each service costs ₹50 and documents for the services would be collected from the applicant’s home through government agents or “mobile sahayaks”. Delivery of the final document will be either hand-to-hand or by post.

Data with the government’s revenue department suggests that despite the introduction of the doorstep delivery scheme, the conventional way of getting marriage, income, and EWS certificates by physically visiting the offices of SDMs continues to remain in high demand. About 80% people are applying through direct window still, but the doorstep delivery service is catching up gradually.

“The scheme has gained momentum especially in the past four months. In April, the percentage of certificates issued through direct window and through the doorstep scheme for the first time equaled at 76%,” said a government official on condition of anonymity.

Data accessed by Hindustan Times also suggest that the areas that have seen the highest percentage of approved services are Seemapuri (90%), Shahdara (87%), Vivek Vihar (87%) and Alipur (85%). The areas with the lowest approved services include Kanjhawala (29%), Mehrauli (43%), Punjabi Bagh (49%) and Defence Colony (55%).

So far, the maximum demand for the service has come for works related to the revenue department which provides caste, income, domicile and marriage certificates among others to an applicant’s doorstep. Transport services such as getting a driving license or duplicate registration certificate are the second most popular in the existing scheme.

