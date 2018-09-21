Delhi court grants bail to businessman accused of bribing CBI officials

A court in Delhi granted bail to city businessman Neeraj Raja Kochar, who was arrested for allegedly bribing CBI officials in a case in which top government officials have come under the probe agency’s scanner.

The bail was granted after the CBI submitted that they have no objection to it. However, the court put various conditions on Kochar, including that he will not leave the country without its prior permission.

“Applicant/accused Neeraj Raja Kochar is admitted to bail on his furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs one lakh,” Special Judge N K Malhotra said.

In his bail application, Kochar had claimed that he had undergone a major surgery a month back and his recovery had been affected due to custodial interrogation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Kochar, owner of Vijay Profiles, and Rakesh Tiwari, who runs a catering service in Chanakyapuri, for allegedly bribing CBI officers probing a corruption case against an Indian Revenue Officer (IRS) Vivek Batra in which Kochar is an accused.

Batra had allegedly invested his “ill-gotten” wealth in Kochar’s company, CBI claimed. It further said that Tiwari was in touch with Kochar for facilitating “relief” and providing case-related “sensitive information” to him.

The agency had alleged that Kochar had given Rs 20 lakh bribe to Tiwari through “hawala” operator to influence CBI officers using his personal connections. During investigation, it was also found that top government officials were allegedly transferring money abroad using hawala channels through Tiwari.

The probe agency had arrested Kochar for allegedly attempting to dilute the corruption case investigation in return of a bribe of Rs 35 lakh.

