Delhi government busted Rs 262 crore cyber tax fraud, says deputy CM Sisodia

The Delhi government has busted a cyber-tax fraud amounting to Rs 262 crore, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The fraud, according to Sisodia, was committed by over 8,700 traders who allegedly showed fraudulent tax deposits in 13 banks since 2013. He said the trade and taxes department filed a complaint with Delhi Police’s Economic Office Wing (EOW) to register FIRs in the matter.

“Our tax authorities unearthed a big cyber-tax fraud. More than 8,000 registered dealers have been found showing fraudulent tax deposits in different banks. The matter has been handed over to EOW, Delhi Police. The AAP government believes in zero tolerance for any corrupt practice,” said Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The police are examining the case. “Reena Toppo, VAT officer, Delhi, has filed a complaint against some business firms claiming input tax credit under GST on the basis of fictitious documents and non-existent bank accounts. The preliminary amount involved is Rs 9.97 crore. The complaint is being examined at EOW Delhi,” Suvashish Choudhary, additional commissioner of police (EOW), said.

The deputy chief minister said these kind of frauds had been continuing since 2013 until it was detected by the department this week.

Sisodia said the traders found involved in the fraud had tracked bank IDs and passwords, and also showed that they have deposited tax online, but in reality, they were not depositing tax.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 16:02 IST