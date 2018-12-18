Delhi man holds on to mobile snatchers on bike, dragged for metres; nabs 2 of them

An electrician who was dragged several metres on a south Delhi road by motorcycle-borne snatchers not only managed to recover the cellphone they stole, but also ended up catching two of the three snatchers, the police said.

The dragging left 20-year-old Saddam Hussain injured in his left thigh, but he escaped without any life-threatening injuries.

According to Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south), the two nabbed suspects, Kamal Gupta and Shivam Sony, have been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 394 (causing hurt during robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).

Kumar said the third suspect, who managed to escape from the crime spot, has been identified and that the police were trying to nab him.

The crime took place in south Delhi’s Basu Garden Friday evening.

“I was speaking on the phone when three men on a motorcycle approached me from behind, and one of them snatched my phone. But I latched on to the snatcher’s hand,” Hussain said in his statement. “The motorcycle rider tried to speed away. Since I didn’t leave the snatcher’s hand, I was dragged along with the motorcycle. But the rider lost balance, the motorcycle skid, and all the men fell off,” said Hussain.

Hussain immediately recovered to catch the motorcycle rider and the man who had snatched his phone. In the melee, one of the suspects escaped, but Hussain had managed to find his phone.

As locals gathered at the spot, ensuring that the nabbed snatchers couldn’t escape, Hussain dialled the police control room.

“We arrived to find the two snatchers and their motorcycle surrounded by a crowd. We took them to the local police station,” said an investigator.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 11:09 IST