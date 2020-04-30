Delhi police appeal to stranded migrants, students, tourists to stay where they are

delhi

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:27 IST

A day after the Union home ministry issued fresh guidelines, allowing stranded migrant workers, students and tourist to return home, Delhi Police on Thursday appealed to such people to “stay wherever they were until modalities for implementation of the guidelines are framed.”

Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava said that the home ministry in its order has issued certain instructions to the states and union territories — which included developing standard protocols for receiving and sending stranded people.

“We are in the process of framing the modalities to ensure that transportation of such people is done in a planned and phase-wise manner. Till then, I appeal to migrant workers, students and tourists stranded in Delhi to maintain peace, stay wherever they are and wait for our updates,” said the police chief.

Many senior police officer said that police presence and patrolling has been intensified on streets and in areas where migrants are living in order to avoid a rerun of the last month’s situation. Last month, immediately after the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of Covid-19, a sea of migrants had gathered outside Anand Vihar bus terminal to return home following rumours that buses were being arranged for them.

“Inputs have started coming in that some people are misguiding stranded migrants and offering them help to return home in lieu of money. We have identified a few of them and their activities are under watch,” said joint commissioner of police (southern range) Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

Anticipating that the stranded people may reach the three interstate bus terminals — from where government and private interstate buses operate — these places have been sealed and no buses are parked there.

“Apart from the main roads, adequate deployment of police personnel has been done on other alternate routes, such as railway tracks through which migrants can reach the bus terminals,” said Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east).

Between March 27 and 29, thousands of migrants had gathered in and around Anand Vihar bus terminal near Delhi-Ghaziabad border after rumours spread that they will be sent back home, despite the lockdown. Since the crowd continued swelling at an alarming rate, the government arranged buses and sent many such migrants home. Those left were later shifted to various shelter homes and camps.

All station house officers (SHOs) and beat officers have been asked to regularly meet the stranded migrants and keep updating them about the steps the city police was taking to implement the home ministry’s fresh guidelines. They have also been instructed to deliver cooked food and essential items to migrants, who are jobless because of the lockdown.

“We are trying to keep them free from stress and boredom by introducing them to different sports and other recreational activities,” said DCP (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.