Delhi Police arrest two UP criminals involved in street crimes

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:40 IST

The Delhi Police arrested two alleged criminals after a shootout in north Delhi’s Wazirabad near Burari on Tuesday night. The duo had come to the national capital to commit a series of street crimes, police said.

The arrested men were identified as Ravi (single name),26, and Mustakim alias Buddha,51, both from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Ravi, who suffered a bullet injury to his leg, is involved in over a dozen cases of attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, theft and has also been booked under UP’s Gangster Act. Mustakim too has involvement in several cases of robbery and theft. They operated in Delhi and UP along with a few of their associates, one of whom is Imran, the gang leader who is notorious for his illegal firearms trafficking activities, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that in the second week of October, the special cell team received information that members of Imran gang have arranged firearms and police uniform to commit a series of street crimes in Delhi.

“The information was developed and it was learnt that two members of the gang would come to Wazirabad area on a black Splendor motorcycle on Tuesday night to commit another crime,” said Kushwah.

Around 10.30 pm, a team stationed at the designated place spotted the suspect riding the motorcycle and signalled it’s rider to stop. However, the rider accelerated in a bid to escape from the police net. The police personnel chased them in their vehicles and cornered the duo after around 200 metres of chase.

“As the two were asked to surrender they opened fire at the raiding party. They fired four bullets, one of which hit our SI’s bulletproof vest. Our team members retaliated and fired seven bullets in self defence. One bullet hit one of the suspects, later identified as Ravi, in his left leg. Both of them were caught with one pistol each,” Kushwah added.

Police said Ravi was admitted to a government hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The arrested men are being grilled to ascertain the whereabouts of their accomplices.

On October 14, two alleged criminals -- Pratham Anand from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar and Imran from northeast Delhi -- were arrested in two separate encounters with teams of the special cell. Both suffered bullet injury to their leg in the shootouts.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 12:40 IST