Delhi’s air quality likely to improve slightly: IMD

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:54 IST

With mainly clear sky and strong surface winds expected on Monday and Tuesday, Delhi’s air quality is likely to improve slightly.

According to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong surface winds are expected over the next two days, keeping the air quality in check. “Because of slight rainfall in neighbouring Rajasthan, strong winds are travelling towards Delhi. The winds are also likely to reduce the overall humidity levels. However, this is likely to change from October 1 when the wind speed will reduce,” said a senior IMD scientist.

The IMD has warned that the air quality may dip slightly from next month with a change in wind pattern and reduction in wind speed because of the overall weather transition.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) on Monday at 6 am was 125 in the ‘moderate’ category. This is likely to improve with the winds picking up, as the day progresses.

The average overall Delhi AQI was recorded 117 on Sunday, as per CPCB data.

“The air quality is likely to improve though remaining in the moderate category over the next two days,” said a senior CPCB official.