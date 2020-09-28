e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality likely to improve slightly: IMD

Delhi’s air quality likely to improve slightly: IMD

According to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong surface winds are expected over the next two days, which is likely to keep the air quality in check

delhi Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IMD has warned that the air quality may dip slightly from next month with a change in wind pattern and reduction in wind speed because of the overall weather transition.
The IMD has warned that the air quality may dip slightly from next month with a change in wind pattern and reduction in wind speed because of the overall weather transition.(Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)
         

With mainly clear sky and strong surface winds expected on Monday and Tuesday, Delhi’s air quality is likely to improve slightly.

According to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong surface winds are expected over the next two days, keeping the air quality in check. “Because of slight rainfall in neighbouring Rajasthan, strong winds are travelling towards Delhi. The winds are also likely to reduce the overall humidity levels. However, this is likely to change from October 1 when the wind speed will reduce,” said a senior IMD scientist.

The IMD has warned that the air quality may dip slightly from next month with a change in wind pattern and reduction in wind speed because of the overall weather transition.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) on Monday at 6 am was 125 in the ‘moderate’ category. This is likely to improve with the winds picking up, as the day progresses.

The average overall Delhi AQI was recorded 117 on Sunday, as per CPCB data.

“The air quality is likely to improve though remaining in the moderate category over the next two days,” said a senior CPCB official.

tags
top news
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Farm bill move was final nail in the coffin. Here are other reasons for SAD-NDA split
Farm bill move was final nail in the coffin. Here are other reasons for SAD-NDA split
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In