Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality turns very poor

Delhi’s air quality turns very poor

This is the second time that air quality touched ‘very poor’ with an AQI reading of 360 in Delhi this season (post-monsoon). On October 15, the AQI had turned ‘very poor’ for the first time with a reading of 312

delhi Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:32 IST
Vatsala Shrangi
Vatsala Shrangi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi's overall AQI reading was 296 on Thursday. Government agencies had forecast that the air quality will deteriorate on October 23-24 on account of calm wind conditions not allowing the dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere.
Delhi’s overall AQI reading was 296 on Thursday. Government agencies had forecast that the air quality will deteriorate on October 23-24 on account of calm wind conditions not allowing the dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
         

Delhi’s air quality plunged into the ‘very poor’ zone on Friday morning. At 7am, the air quality index (AQI) reading was 360, in the higher end of the ‘very poor’ zone. This is the second time that air quality touched ‘very poor’ in Delhi this season (post-monsoon). On October 15, the AQI had turned ‘very poor’ for the first time with a reading of 312.

Delhi’s overall AQI reading was 296 on Thursday. Government agencies had forecast that the air quality will deteriorate on October 23-24 on account of calm wind conditions not allowing the dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Measures to deal with ‘very poor’ air quality under the winter phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap)—a round the year plan to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR—such as stopping the use of diesel generator (DG) sets had already kicked in from October 15.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that calm wind conditions mean the wind speed is zero and hence there is no dispersion of pollutants.

“This is a usual phenomenon for October-November, which is when air quality deteriorates. Some improvement is likely around October 26 when wind speed may pick up,” said a senior IMD scientist.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had yesterday blamed stubble-burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab as the major reason behind the plunge in air quality in Delhi.

