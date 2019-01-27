Homeless man beaten to death over suspicion of theft in Delhi

A 22-year-old homeless person was allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of stealing from a house in northwest Delhi on January 19 (Saturday).

Police said they have registered a case and are trying to identify the accused.

According to the police, the incident was reported by a few locals. Police said that according to eyewitnesses, a man who was attempting to steal was caught and thrashed by residents and passersby.

Following the report, a police team rushed to the spot and found that the man had been rushed to BJRM hospital. When the police reached hospital they learnt that the man, identified as Sikandar, had succumbed to his injuries.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (northwest) AK Lal said they have registered a case.

“The post-mortem examination reports are awaited. The case is under investigation,” Lal said.

“We have learned that he used to roam around in the area like a vagabond. It has also been reported that he was a drug addict. We are probing the incident and the case of theft is being established,” Lal said, adding that they are trying to identify the men who had beaten Sikandar.

Police are also scanning the CCTV footages from the vicinity of the crime spot to be able to identify some of the assailants. A few suspects were detained for questioning but no arrest has been made do far, police said.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 09:12 IST