New Metro subway for easy access to Dabri Mor station

Aug 07, 2019

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday inaugurated a pedestrian subway to help commuters reach the Dabri Mor metro station on the Magenta Line (connecting Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West) from the neighbouring areas.

“A pedestrian subway constructed to facilitate entry and exit to the Dabri Mor metro station was opened today (Tuesday) in the presence of DMRC’s managing director Mangu Singh and other senior officials,” a statement released by the Delhi Metro read.

Senior Metro officials said that the 185-metre-long underground facility will help metro users around Sitapuri, Dashrathpuri, Dabri Mor, Janakpuri C-2 block and Sagarpur, to easily reach the Dabri Mor station on the Magenta Line. Since the subway does not directly connect the Metro station, regular pedestrians who do not use the Metro services will also benefit.

“The subway is built nine metres below the ground and will be open to non-metro users too. The aim behind constructing the facilty was that the Dabri Mor metro station connects the very busy Pankha Road. The subway is above this traffic heavy road and crossing it is very difficult for pedestrians especially during the office peak hours,” a senior Metro official said on Tuesday.

The official said under phase-III, such pedestrian friendly facilities have been planned to increase the footfall and provide easy access to metro stations.

“The subway, like most of our facilities, has been built using the box pushing technology where boxes are placed below a traffic heavy road and pushed to create a tunnel without any external digging. As a result of this there was no hindrance to the vehicular movement above during its construction and traffic was not affected,” the official said.

