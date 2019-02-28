No MLA work without our nod, says north Delhi civic body resolution

The House of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday resolved that any MLA who wished to carry out development work within its limits must have the civic body’s prior permission to do so. It also resolved to restrict MLAs’ contact with its officials and give directions to them.

“After completion of the project, the north Delhi municipal councillor must be invited to its inauguration,” the resolution further read. “Even if a third party/private agency is engaged by the Delhi Government to do work on north corporation land without permission, it will be called ‘unauthorised’ and liable for ‘departmental action.’”

However, the resolution will not be legally binding on MLAs.

All three Delhi municipal corporations are ruled by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and have been at loggerheads with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government over their funds from the state’s tax pool.

North corporation’s standing committee chairperson, Veena Virmani, said, “In a democracy, there are different wings, like the centre, state and urban local bodies (ULBs), which need to work in tandem. What is happening in Delhi is that the government is constantly trying to sabotage us.”

“First, they reduced our share of taxes so that we can’t execute any new development work and look bad in the public eye. Second, their MLAs are stepping into our shoes and installing swings in our parks, or planting saplings, constructing drains, roads, etc.,” she said.

“They work on land in our jurisdiction and don’t even ask us. If we demand our share of credit, they say BJP councillors are obstructing public welfare projects,” said Mayor Adesh Gupta. Virmani said that while the resolution was brought keeping AAP MLAs in mind, by default, would apply to BJP MLAs as well.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, BJP’s Vijender Gupta, said, “I understand the anger of our councillors, but for such a proposal to be legally viable, the north body commissioner has to bring a preamble.”

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the resolution has no legal binding on Delhi legislators. “MLA funds and even MCD funds come from the urban development department,” he said. “There is a proper hierarchy. An inferior body cannot control or guide a superior body.”

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 02:37 IST