North-east Delhi riots: Plea in Delhi High Court against detention of two brothers

North-east Delhi riots: Plea in Delhi High Court against detention of two brothers

delhi Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the authorities to produce two persons who have been allegedly illegally detained by the police during the riots that had broken out in north east Delhi in the wake of the protests against the new citizenship law.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice I S Mehta would hear the plea of Firoz Khan who has sought production of two of his brothers — Mohammad Sabir and Bhure Khan — who were allegedly detained by police on February 24 while they were returning from work.

The plea said that the duo was returning when the police detained them and took them to Dayalpur police station. Khan said he met his brothers on February 25 when he went to the police station. According to the petition, the police told him that his brothers would be released by February 26. However, till date they have not been released and illegally detained by the police, the plea said.

The petition also claimed that there is an apprehension that the two men could be killed, disappeared or falsely implicated in criminal cases by the police.

The matter would be now heard on Friday.

