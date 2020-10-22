e-paper
Home / Delhi News / North MCD plans to increase house tax, waive taxes on parking contractors, alleges AAP; all lies, says BJP

North MCD plans to increase house tax, waive taxes on parking contractors, alleges AAP; all lies, says BJP

delhi Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) of burdening the public by proposing to increase house tax, while at the same time handing out relaxations to affluent contractors by waiving taxes on management of parking lots.

The BJP hit back and termed the AAP’s claims as “mischievous lies”.

“Under pressure from parking and advertising contractors, the BJP-ruled North MCD wants to impose a steep 34% house tax burden on the people of Delhi amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A proposal in this regard has been tabled before the standing committee,” said Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs.

He further said, “The North MCD proposes to waive the tax on parking and advertisements. North MCD gets crores of rupees as tax from advertising and parking. The BJP should use this money to pay salaries of doctors but they are waiving it off. The AAP opposes these proposals being brought by the BJP-ruled North MCD and demands that the civic body collects tax from parking and advertisement.”

The Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “This is a mischievous lie. None of the 3 municipal bodies has approved any proposal to raise property tax in Delhi. As far as relaxation in advertising and parking fee are concerned, they are only for the lockdown period (between April 1 and June 30). This relaxation is being examined as per the standard policy of the central government and Delhi government, to provide relief to businesses that have lost revenue during the lockdown.”

