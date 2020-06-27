e-paper
Police officer injured in Delhi riots promoted to Additional DCP of South Delhi

The northeast Delhi riots broke out in late February when supporters and adversaries of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) clashed with each other.

Jun 27, 2020
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As many as 53 people lost their lives and over 400 were injured in the riots that broke out in northeast Delhi.
Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Anuj Kumar, who was injured in riots that took place in northeast Delhi in February, has been promoted and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Delhi.

At least 11 police personnel, which included DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma and Kumar himself, were injured during the violence.

Head constable Rattan Lal and an officer of the Intelligence Bureau, Ankit Sharma, lost their lives in the incident.

As many as 53 people lost their lives and over 400 were injured.

(with inputs from ANI)

