Raghav Chadha moves High Court against results of South Delhi Lok Sabha seat

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the election results in which BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri was elected from South Delhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Chadha claimed that Bidhuri had concealed the information regarding his “criminal antecedents”.

The plea filed through advocate R Arundhari Iyer claimed that Bidhuri’s nomination was accepted contrary to mandate of the Representation of People Act, 1951 as well as various judgments of the Supreme Court.

The petition filed on Wednesday alleged that Bidhuri had wilfully and intentionally concealed the factum of registration of an FIR against him at Kazi Mohammadpur police station, Muzaffarpur, Bihar for criminal intimidation and intentionally insulting someone with the intent to provoke breach of the peace. The plea sought the quashing of an order passed by the Returning Officer who “arbitrarily” rejected the objections raised by Chadha during the scrutiny of nominations.

Reacting to Chadha’s allegations, Bidhuri had in April this year accused the ruling party in Delhi of “engineering a conspiracy against him”. “All the facts and papers submitted in my nomination are true. I have earlier fought and won assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” the BJP leader had said.

Despite repeated attempts on Thursday, Bidhuri could not be contacted for a comment.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 05:36 IST